Forrie J. Smith refuses to get vaxxed, won't attend SAG awards

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Forrie J. Smith, who stars as Lloyd Pierce in drama series 'Yellowstone', will give a miss to the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG awards) as he has refused to bow down to the vaccination protocols at the venue.



As per Variety, the cast members of 'Yellowstone' have been nominated in the top category of ensemble in a television drama alongside 'Succession', 'Squid Game', 'The Morning Show' and 'The Handmaid's Tale'.



Among those nominated from the drama series are Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith and Jefferson White.



Smith shared a video on his Instagram clarifying that he is against vaccinations and thus won't be attending the SAG Awards later this month. He told his Instagram followers, "I want to apologize to y'all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I mean no offense to anyone. I'm not vaccinated, and it's a requirement to be vaccinated."



"I'm not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities. It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff", he added.



