Formula 1 'closely monitoring' Russia-Ukraine escalation amid Sochi GP uncertainty

Barcelona, Feb 24 (IANS) Formula One authority said on Thursday that the race organisers are monitoring the situation in Russia "very closely" ahead of the planned grand prix on September 25 after the ongoing tension in the region, However, they offered no comment on whether the race in Sochi will go ahead.



"Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September," an F1 spokesperson was quoted as saying by skysports.



The Russian race at Sochi's Olympic Park is due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from 2023.



Meanwhile, Haas - whose title sponsor is Russian company Uralkali and who have a Russian driver in Nikita Mazepin - withdrew team boss Guenther Steiner from the pre-season testing press conference on Thursday.



Mazepin, F1's only Russian driver, told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that he was "not struggling" with the situation and that he expected the Russian Grand Prix to go ahead.

The crisis has already led to calls for UEFA to move the Champions League final that is due to take place in St Petersburg in June.



The European football governing body has already postponed a UEFA Youth League match due to take place in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.



