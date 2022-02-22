Former dy director of Bhopal AIIMS to face DA case

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which in 2021 had arrested Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the then deputy director of AIIMS, Bhopal, has now filed a fresh FIR against him to further probe the matter under the disproportionate assets acts.



A senior CBI official said that on February 19, a complaint was received against Dhirendra Pratap Singh for illegal assets of over Rs 1.52 crore during the checking period between 2015 and 2021.



"After receiving the complaint we lodged the case for the offences, punishable under sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of the PC Act, (as amended in 2018)," said the CBI official.



The Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint regarding demand of undue advantage by Dhirendra Pratap.



During the course of investigation, a trap was laid on 25 September 2021 in the presence of independent witnesses and Dhirendra Pratap Singh was caught red handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs one lakh from the complainant Ramchandra Marvya.



After his arrest the CBI had conducted a search operation at his house and recovered over Rs 6 lakh. A few incriminating documents were also seized. The documents had information regarding huge assets.



After compiling a report the CBI has now decided to further probe the matter. Dhirendra Pratap Singh will now face prosecution for disproportionate assets.



--IANS

atk/bg