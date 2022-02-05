Former cricketers, coaches slam CA, praise Langer for work as Australia's head coach

Melbourne, Feb 5 (IANS) Former cricketers and coaches took to social media platforms on Saturday to slam Cricket Australia and praise Justin Langer after the former opener resigned as Australia's head coach, effective immediately. Langer had taken charge of the Australian team in 2018 following the 'Sandpapergate' scandal and helped the team retain the Ashes in England in 2019.



While he was reportedly unpopular with some players in the side, he guided the team to its maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE in November last year followed by the 4-0 Ashes victory recently. After a lot of suspense, Langer resigned from his post on Saturday, unhappy with the short-term contract extension offered by CA after a marathon seven-hour board meeting.



Langer's team-mate and former Australia captain Steve Waugh slammed CA for not giving clarity over why the former opener left the job. Waugh took to Instagram to post a photo of a handwritten note containing words such as 'transition', 'evolve', 'unity' and 'new needs'.



"Plenty of Buzz words but no clarity as to why Justin Langer is no longer deemed worthy of the coaching role. Not sure how the team evolves and transitions from being loved by the public and being ranked number one in test cricket and the World Champions in T20 #becarefulwhatyouwishfor #doesntaddup #pleaseexplain," wrote Waugh.



Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg spoke in Langer's favour through Twitter. "Disgraceful treatment of Langer. Would love to know what Langer's KPIs were when he took over the basket case left from South Africa? He left Australian cricket on top of the world from disaster. Great job mate," read a tweet from Hogg.



"He picked up the pieces, a little more - sorry, but a lot more respect should be shown. History has shown that if you don't have a leader at the helm who is willing to call a spade a spade, it can lead to a period of decay," wrote Hogg in another tweet.



Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson wrote a heartfelt tribute to Langer on Instagram.



"Congratulations JL on your great achievements as coach. You came in when you were needed & like you did with the WACA all those yrs ago, you turned it all around! The Australian way is the way you went about it. Hard work, honest conversation, one in all in attitude & so much more & you got a pathetic cricketing culture out of a ball-tampering scandal & back into a respectable unit that the public wanted to watch again. Thank you for your service to Australian Cricket & also for staying true to yourself & family mate. Peace brother."



Mickey Arthur, who coached Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, wrote an angry tweet over the treatment Langer received from CA.



"Disgraceful way to treat a coach... offering 6 months is a slap in the face! Either give him a proper extension or move on, by offering 6 months you effectively say you don't want him but don't have the balls to fire the bullet! #coachesunion".



Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels cricket is going the football way in sacking coaches. "Langer goes as Aus coach. Cricket is slowly changing into football now as the players become very wealthy & player power is full steam ahead!"



Though Andrew Strauss didn't rule out Langer being approached as the head coach of England, former skipper Michael Vaughan and all-rounder Rikki Clarke think so.



"Justin Langer picked up Australian cricket at its lowest ebb... He walks away with the T20 World champs & the No1 Test team in the world !! He won't stay out of work for long .. (thumbs up)," tweeted Vaughan.



"Wow! Just seen Justin Langer has resigned as Australia coach. Will he be England bound now?" wrote Clarke.



--IANS



nr/bsk