Former SA all-rounder Shandre Fritz among officials for Women's World Cup

Auckland, Feb 22 (IANS) Former South Africa all-rounder Shandre Fritz is among eight women who figure in the list of 15 match officials chosen to adjudicate the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, scheduled to begin on March 4.



The 36-year-old Fritz, who has played 59 WODIs and 26 WT20Is, will officiate in the tournament opener between New Zealand and the West Indies on March 4, while compatriot Lauren Agenbag will umpire the clash alongside Sharfuddoula Saikat of Bangladesh.



The umpire appointments for the 28 group matches at the 50-over showpiece event were released on Tuesday, with a number of new faces included alongside some experienced match officials.



Jamaican Jacquline Williams and Afghanistan's Ahmad Shah Pakteen will be in charge of the clash between Australia and England on March 5, while Australian umpire Claire Polosak will team up with former Test quick Paul Wilson on March 7 for New Zealand's clash with Bangladesh in Dunedin.



The tournament is being played across six venues in New Zealand.



ICC senior manager, Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith, while releasing the list said that, "We are proud to announce eight women match officials in our team for the tournament.



"We had six women match officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and the steady upward path is as per our plans and keeping with our long-term vision. But while we have been continuously increasing the number of women officials, there have been no concessions and all of them deserve to be there.



"The appointments are based on merit, and they have made it to the top level because of their skill and perseverance. It is good to have a good mix of experience and it is heartening to note the number of firsts for women officials in recent years," said Griffith.



The officials for the semifinals will be announced at the end of the round-robin stage, while a decision on the match officials for the final will be made after the semifinals.





Match Referees: Gary Baxter, GS Lakshmi, Shandre Fritz.



Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Claire Polosak, Suzanne Redfern, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Eloise Sheridan, Alexander Wharf, Jacqueline Williams, Paul Wilson.



