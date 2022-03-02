Former Miss India unveils book 'Yashoda' on women's empowerment in small town

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Former Miss India Shivani Jadhav has unveiled 'Yashoda', a book about a self-independent woman, whose life journey defined women's empowerment and promoted women's self-worth in a small town in Bihar.



"The book highlights that starting up as a woman in small towns in India is a daunting task and shares steps of Yashoda Devi from Bettiah in Bihar to overcome daily challenges and concerns successfully," Shivani Jadhav told IANS after unveiling the new book here.



The Femina Miss Grand India 2019 showered lavish praises on Yashoda Devi, who fought widespread social, economic, and political barriers, successfully chased her dreams in a patriarchal society and encouraged women to go beyond their role of homemaking through her indomitable spirits 50 years ago.



Appreciating the efforts of its author Manoj Kumar Rao to tell the tales of a woman and her struggles in West Champaran district, she said such stories are hallmarks in the journey of life which are not so much about what one accomplishes but what one overcomes.



IANS was the first newswire and media entity to have reviewed 'Yashoda' which deals with several aspects of society including untouchability, religious rituals, focus on female education and sterilisation, fight for equality and drive against unsocial elements, and conservatism and features the inherent strength of women.



Manoj Kumar Rao was also honoured with the 'Author of the Year 2021' by the jury and former Miss India.



Speaking with IANS, Rao said: "Yashoda believes that healthy, educated, and empowered women and girls are the real agents of change. I am confident that her efforts and inspirations shall help women and girls rise in social standing and feed this into future generations."



Empowering women is key not only to the well-being of individuals, families, and communities but also to the overall welfare of the entire ecosystem, the journalist-turned author added.



