Former AIADMK MLA wants party united under Sasikala

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former MLA, V.C. Arukutty who represented Kavundampalayam assembly constituency in the past said that the party must be united under expelled former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala.



The former legislator while speaking to reporters at his residence in Coimbatore on Thursday said that the DMK could not win the assembly polls and the urban local body polls due to lack of proper leadership in the AIADMK after the passing away of former Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa.



He said that the AMMK of Sasikala's nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran and AIADMK must come together to fight against the DMK and said that the able leadership of Sasikala would guide the party through the tough times.



The former legislator said that the split in the AIADMK and AMMK led to the DMK winning the polls and that the AIADMK should have conducted the local body elections while in power. He said that if the polls were conducted when the party was in power it would have won it and also the assembly elections.



It may be noted that the statement of the former MLA comes after the Theni district committee of the AIADMK passed a resolution on Wednesday to reinduct both Sasikala and Dhinakaran into the party fold in the presence of party chief co-ordinator, O. Panneerselvam.



--IANS

aal/skp/