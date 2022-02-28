Food delivery boy kidnapped after argument over earphone lead, six arrested

Gurugram, Feb 28 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested six persons and rescued safely a food delivery boy allegedly kidnapped by them.



The victim, identified as Pintu Lal Meena alias JP, was allegedly kidnapped after an argument over earphones on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday from village Nagli Umarpur of Gurugram. He is a resident of Rajasthan.



The arrested were identified as Lokesh, Chhotu, Devi Ram, Rinku, Dharmender and Suman Kumar Yogi, all residents of Rajasthan.



The police have recovered three motorcycles and a car (Wagon-R) used by the accused in executing the crime.



The complainant, Rohit told the police that he, Vikas and Pintu were roommates and were staying in rented accommodation in village Nagli Umarpur of Gurugram.



"On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday around four-five persons, having their faces covered with clothes and carrying sticks, barged into our room and forcibly took Pintu with them on a motorcycle," Rohit told the police.



Following this, a kidnapping case was registered at the Sector-65 police station.



"Acting promptly, the police, with the help of technical surveillance, tracked and rescued the victim and arrested all the accused on Monday from Alwar, Rajasthan" Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.



On interrogation, the accused disclosed that Lokesh had taken earphones from the victim, which Pintu, the victim, asked him to return.



"Lokesh went to Pintu's room to return the earphones but he did not find Pintu in the room. He then put Pintu's earphones there and took away other items his room. On this, a verbal spat occurred between them over the phone call and later Pintu beaten Lokesh. To take revenge, Lokesh along with his companions kidnapped the victim and took him to Rajasthan in the car," revealed the accused.



--IANS

str/shs