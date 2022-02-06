Focus on people's issues than trying for political gain: OPS tells Stalin

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Launching a federation on your own and appealing like minded organisations to nominate a representative is itself against the principle of federalism, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam said.



Panneerselvam, in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, said: "It is the usual practice that before starting a federation, all like-minded individuals and organisations will be invited and discussed about the federation."



"Instead of doing this, you have launched the federation on your own and then appealed to the like-minded organisations to nominate a representative.A I would like to say that this itself is against the principles of federalism," Panneerselvam said.



The AIADMK leader was replying to Stalin's letter requesting to nominate an appropriate person from AIADMK to the All India Federation for Social Justice floated by the latter.



When one talks of federalism, social justice, the AIADMK, its late Founder M.G.Ramachandran (MGR) and late General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa are always in the minds of people, Panneerselvam said.



According to him, backward classes in Tamil Nadu are benefitting more in getting admission in education and employment in government sectors as late Chief Minister MGR increased the reservation from 31 per cent to 50 per cent. This is the first example of Social Justice.



Referring to the Mandal Commission recommendation of 52 per cent reservation for backward classes in government jobs, Panneerselvam said it was Jayalalithaa who had claimed the reservation should be extended to education, which could be termed as the second example of Social Justice.



Panneerselvam also said it was Jayalalithaa who had obtained the assent of Indian President for The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of appointments or posts in the Services under the State) Bill, 1993 and included the same in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India as 257A and protecting the 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu.



"Taking into consideration the deterioration of admission of Government School students into medical education, the AIADMK Government enacted a legislation giving 7.5 per cent reservation to them and upheld the principle of social justice," Panneerselvam added.



He also pointed out that it was due to AIADMK that 27 per cent reservation 27 per cent reservation shall be given to Other Backward Class students in 15 per cent All India Medical Seat Quota in respect of undergraduate courses and 50 per cent in respect of post graduate courses.



The former Chief Minister Panneerselvam also charged that DMK stood by the Central Government whenever the latter acted against federal principles.



"I would like to point out that when the Tamil Nadu Acquisition, Transfer and Taking over of the Administration of Cable Television Network (Including Multiple Service Optical Transport System) Bill, 2006 was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on 27-01-2006 taking into consideration the welfare of the people and to prevent the monopoly rights, the DMK by using its influence with the then Governor stopped the Bill to become an Act," Panneerselvam said.



The AIADMK leader also recalled that it was in 1974 during DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu that Katchatheevu an islet was handed over to Sri Lanka.



"The DMK has committed lot of mistakes like not raising objection for construction of Hemavathy Dam in Karnataka during 1970, withdrawal of case relating to Cauvery Water Dispute in 1971, renewal of agreement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during 1974, not pressurizing the Central Government to publish the final order of the Cauvery Water Tribunal which was published in the year 2007 in the Gazette of the Government of India," Panneerselvam said.



Panneerselvam said the ADMK has not raised its voice for Social Justice and State Autonomy when it was part of the Central Government for 17 years.



"Now when it is not part of the Central Government, formed All India Federation for Social Justice and made an appeal to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to nominate a person for the above federation will not be entertained cannot be accepted," Panneerselvam said.



Urging Chief Minister Stalin to concentrate on issues concerning people Panneerselvam said the floating of the All India Federation for Social Justice is to divert the attention of the people who are dissatisfied with his rule.



--IANS

