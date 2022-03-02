Flybig's Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from March 13

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Flybig, a scheduled commuter airline operating under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme, on Wednesday announced the launch of Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from March 13.



The airline recently announced that it is adding three more cities Hyderabad, Indore and Gondia to its network, taking the total number of operational cities in its network to 11.



Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, CMD, Flybig said it was their constant endeavour to rapidly expand capacity and build a strong pan-national regional commuter network in the untapped air travel markets of India. "We are launching new routes in the heart of India -Hyderabad in Telangana, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Gondia in Maharashtra," he said.



Flybig launched its services in the North East in May last year. Currently, it operates across four states and eight destinations including Kolkata (West Bengal), Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lilabari, Rupsi (all in Assam), Agartala (Tripura) as well as Passighat and Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh).



The airline has a fleet comprising ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 aircraft with a total 20 daily operational flights.



"Flybig operational philosophy is to provide travellers with the option of transitioning from 'Rail miles to Air miles' - emphasizing flybig ambition to connect the country's remote locations by air," Capt. Mandavia added.



Bhandara-Gondia MP Sunil Baburao Mendhe said he was delighted to know that Flybig is soon going to operate flights from Birsi Airport, Gondia to important domestic destinations such as Indore and Hyderabad.



--IANS

ms/shb/