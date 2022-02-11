Fix pvt medical college fees at Rs 13,610: PMK

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government should immediately issue an order to fix the fees for 50 per cent of the private medical college seats at Rs 13,610 per annum, and bring it it on par with the government medical colleges, said PMK Founder S.Ramadoss.



Ramadoss welcomed the recent National Medical Commission's (NMC) guideline that the fee for 50 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be at par with that being charged by government medical colleges.



According to him, private medical colleges charge an annual fee of Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 4.15 lakh for the seats given to the state government.



The fees charged by government medical colleges is Rs 13,610, which is less than the fees charged by private schools for lower kindergarten (LKG) class, Ramadoss said.



He said more than the private medical colleges, it is important to implement the new fees structure in deemed universities as they charge between Rs 20-25 lakh per year.



It should be noted, the majority of the political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET on the grounds that it would affect social justice, and the poor students will not be able to clear the entrance test.



Ramadoss said there have been instances where students from poor families were not able to join the private medical colleges as the fee structure was very high.





--IANS

vj/dpb







