Five stays which feature out of the world beds...

New Delhi, March 22 (IANSlife) Nearly half (44 per cent) of Indian travellers say sleeping in allows them to disconnect from their daily routines and feel rejuvenated, a Booking.com survey reveled. The platform has curated a list of five properties with unique beds that offer travellers the dreamiest sleeping experience. From a star bed in India that allows you to sleep directly under the stars to a bed made of salt blocks in Bolivia, there is a bed for every type of traveller (and sleeper!).





Adventure Suites, New Hampshire, US



The Adventure Suites, located in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a themed hotel with exclusive bedrooms for every type of adventure. From an oyster-shaped bed that will make you feel like a mermaid under the sea to a round king-size bed with overhead candles inspired by Roman Ruins, guests will find themselves dozing off to enjoy a good night's sleep in a fun and unique setting that will inspire some adventurous dreaming. This one-of-a-kind property is ideal for families, couples, or large groups of friends.



Jamtara Wilderness Camp, Madhya Pradesh, India



Jamtara Wilderness Camp, located in Pench National Park, provides visitors with a one-of-a-kind experience. Each luxury tent at this resort is designed to make visitors feel at one with nature, but the Star Bed is a must-try. These "machans," which are built on stilts to accommodate a double four-poster bed for two, are set up on the land of a local farmer. They can be booked for a night under the stars, with the majority of the revenue going back to the farmer. The accommodation, in collaboration with local communities, provides authentic wildlife, natural, and starry experiences. For an unforgettable stay, one can gaze out at the fields and wildlife during the day and up at the constellations at night.



Hotel de Sal Luna Salada,Uyuni, Bolivia



Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is the world's largest salt flat and one of the most incredible travel experiences in South America. What better way to get the most out of this salt experience than to wake up every morning to breathtaking views of the salt flats and sleep in a house made entirely of salt blocks? Hotel de Sal Luna Salada is an ideal place to stay to experience this, with rooms overlooking the Uyuni salt mine and, if that isn't unusual enough, guests can sleep in a bed made of salt blocks.



Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives



Travellers can beat the heat and head to the luxurious Conrad Maldives Rangali Island that offers spacious private villas with beds submerged beneath the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean. The bed is a part of the accommodation's undersea residence - first in the world, called The Muraka. It is a luxurious 2-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. Guests can tuck into a comfortable bed encased in acrylic and watch the passing sea life swim by.



V 8 Hotel Köln at Motorworld, Cologne, Germany



Who said sleeping in a car-shaped bed was only for kids? Whether you're a car enthusiast or not, waking up in the comfort of a restored car is sure to be a memorable travel experience. Set on the grounds of the historic Cologne Butzweilerhof Airport, V8 Hotel Köln at Motorworld offers unique rooms with various car models transformed into beds, making this automobile themed hotel a perfect stay for travellers of all ages looking for something different.



