Five injured in South Sudan plane crash

Juba, Feb 9 (IANS) At least five people are nursing injuries sustained during a cargo plane crash while landing at Agok Airstrip in the Abyei Administrative Area disputed between the border of Sudan and South Sudan.



Kuol Diem Kuol, Chief Administrator of Abyei Administrative Area said on that the Antonov 26 plane, owned by the Ministry of Defense, was delivering primary eight examination papers from Juba when it crashed upon landing on the runway on Tuesday.



Diem said the plane had already distributed examination materials in Bentiu town of Unity state, and was destined to deliver more examination materials to Rumbek town of Lakes state, Xinhua news agency reported.



The national primary school examinations are expected to commence on February 14.



Awut Deng Acuil, South Sudan Minister for General Education and Instruction, confirmed the incident, adding that the examination papers are now in safe custody of the police.



Several planes have crashed in recent years in South Sudan.



In 2018, 19 people died when a small aircraft carrying passengers from Juba to Yirol, crashed.



In March 2020, a cargo plane crashed in the north-eastern Jonglei state, leaving 10 killed.



The latest accident in November 2021 left five people dead when a cargo plane crashed in the Maban area of the Upper Nile state.



--IANS

