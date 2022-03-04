Fitness freak: Shievam Singh asserts on being physically fit

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) 'Naagin 6' actor Shievam Singh says it is important for an actor to be fit not just to look good but also to perform best.



He says: "It's important for actors to be physically fit but not just to look good onstage and to fit into the costumes, but also to be able to maintain the stamina to complete our shoots each day, and to feel good. I personally feel staying physically fit can help actors to look and feel their best each day while shooting.



The actor who started his career as a model shares about the exercises he opts to stay fit.



He adds: "I believe any actor can benefit from a combination of cardiovascular exercise that is running, swimming, cycling, rollerblading and so on to improve stamina, as well as strength training with some yoga thrown in for good measure."



"I think everyone can benefit from yoga, to help maintain a healthy body and active lifestyle. Even 15 minutes a day is better than nothing! Exercise is proven to make you feel better, relieve stress, and help you sleep better. I don't see any downsides," concludes Shievam.



