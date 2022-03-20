Fire breaks out in Pakistan ammunition shed

Islamabad, March 20 (IANS) A fire broke out in an ammunition shed in Sialkot district in Pakistan's Punjab province, the military said on Sunday.



The fire erupted in the ammunition depot near the Sialkot garrison due to short circuiting, according to the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The damage was immediately contained and the fire was extinguished, the ISPR said in a statement, adding that no damage to property or loss of life has occurred, reports Xinhua news agency.



Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik told local media that the fire erupted early Sunday morning in the military area of the district, after which several blasts occurred, leading to panic among local residents.



--IANS

ksk/

