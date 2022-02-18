Finland to abandon remote working recommendation

Helsinki, Feb 18 (IANS) The Finnish government has decided to stop the national recommendation on remote working by the end of February, since the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has said that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has stabilised.



When the home-working recommendation ends on February 28, companies will shift to a hybrid model of in-office and remote work, reports Xinhua news agency.



Employers will be responsible for assessing levels of risk, and this should be based on hospital districts' and health authorities' analysis of the epidemiological situation.



Employees must also be consulted.



In order to ensure health safety at work, hygiene and protection measures must continue to be observed, with STM recommending work arrangements that help reduce close contact among employees.



The Ministry also said that the Omicron variant appears to be milder in populations with high vaccination coverage. People who are double vaccinated can be infected, but vaccination prevents more serious forms of the disease. Those infected with Omicron also need less hospital care, STM said.



However, while the Covid-19 pandemic has levelled off in the last couple of weeks, the need for hospital care has remained consistently high.



Till date, a total of 359 patients are in hospital with Covid in Finland, slightly more than a week ago.



Meanwhile, 30 patients are in intensive care, with no change from last week.



So far in Finland, 88.7 per cent of those aged 18 or older have received at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 86.1 per cent have received at least two doses.



The third dose of the vaccine is recommended for all those aged over 18, but especially vulnerable people and those over 60.



The Ministry also announced on Thursday that it has set up a working group to evaluate the preparedness of Finland's social and healthcare system for possible further waves of the pandemic.



This group of experts will propose measures in line with the country's "hybrid strategy", which is aimed at stabilizing society, supporting aftercare and reconstruction, and preparing for an ongoing global pandemic.



