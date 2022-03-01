Finding inner potential through adventure sports

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Undated, March 1 (IANSlife) Beyond basic tourism, nowadays people are vouching for a trend known as experiential tourism. Adventure sports force people out of their comfort zones, allowing them to discover their inner potential by confronting and overcoming their fears hence, bungy jumping, Giant Swing, Flying Fox, and water rafting, for example, continue to draw popularity in recent years.







In an interview with IANSlife, Niharika Nigam, Director-Business Development, Jumpin Heights, discusses adventure sports that can help you find your inner strength:



Stress reliever: Stress has become an inextricable component of modern life, particularly in light of the pandemic. Adventure sports have been shown to, ironically, be effective stress relievers by forcing a different kind of stress—an intense mental challenge that shuts all out, and offers the thrill of overcoming it. The adrenaline rush one gets from diving through the air with bungy jumping is phenomenally cathartic, freeing and glorious. It doesn't allow for any space for troubles, large or small, and captures the jumper at the moment. Adventure sports are an invitation to feel afresh the experience of being alive. An individual is jolted from his brooding thoughts and pushed into the present. This can be both captivating as well as relaxing.



Let's you push the boundaries: Here's the thing: It's a scary thing. To stand on edge before you jump, to brace yourself before you take off. The ones who do it, don't do it despite fear, they do it for its very presence- and for the chance of rising above it. It is an exhilarating thing to do, to have looked fear in the eye and to do it anyway.



Participating in these mind-bending sports has been shown to promote confidence and improve self-esteem. It leaves an indelible mark and your identity and belief in yourself will progressively grow as your mental strength and ability to conquer your concerns are put to the test through these sports. You may be more inclined to better embrace every element of your life with the newfound vitality and enthusiasm that these adventure sports provide. One never knows their actual potential unless they have gone to the extreme, and adventure sports are all about that.



Break through the boundaries that have held you back and allow yourself to discover what actually resides within you. To find out how far you can go, push the boundaries and live on the edge.



Improves mental strength: So why do people do it? It's such a crazy thing to do! It is the desire to live life to the fullest. Standing on the edge of a cliff from a formidable height, such as when bungee jumping, can be a mental battle. However, it's you versus your fears, and you only have to choose, to be able to win.



