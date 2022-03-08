Fifa postpones Ukraine's World Cup playoff against Scotland

Zurich (Switzerland), March 8 (IANS) The World Cup qualification playoff between Scotland and Ukraine has been postponed after the ongoing conflict in the region.



The Ukrainian national team has requested that their World Cup qualifying playoff tie with Scotland be delayed.



Ukraine and Scotland were due to play on March 24 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, but the Ukrainian FA asked for a postponement and this has reportedly been accepted.



"Football is inconsequential in the middle of a conflict," a statement said after the request was made to Fifa.



The postponement of the match will create a problem for Fifa, given that the World Cup group stage draw is scheduled for April 1, ahead of the tournament starting on November 21.



If this playoff is moved to June then it'll be played after the World Cup draw has taken place, as the draw is scheduled for April 1.



June 14 would be the latest date possible for qualification for Qatar 2022, as the 32 teams usually have to attend Fifa workshops and these take place 100 days before the start of the World Cup.



The winner of this playoff tie will meet the winner of Wales vs Austria for a place at the tournament in Qatar which will take place from November 21 to December 18.



