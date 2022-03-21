Ferry sinks after colliding with cargo vessel in B'desh, at least 6 dead

Dhaka, March 21 (IANS) Rescuers have recovered six bodies from a river in Narayanganj district outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized on Sunday, a senior official said.



Jayedul Alam, Narayanganj district's police chief, told a news agency that the ferry named "MV Afsar Uddin" sank after being hit by the cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district.



"The bodies of six people including three women, two children and a man have so far been retrieved," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



According to the official, the ferry carrying some 25 to 30 passengers sank in the river at around 2:15 p.m. local time (0815 GMT) Sunday.



Alam said one person has been confirmed missing.



But local media reports put the number of missing people at dozens and feared the death toll may rise with the search and rescue operation still underway.



Bangladesh's river police seized the cargo vessel, "MV Rupshi-19", and detained its master and eight other crew members.



Bangladesh's Shipping Ministry has formed a committee to look into the negligence claims as footage of the sinking ferry found on social media showed its passengers shouting in panic.



