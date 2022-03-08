Female actors speak on gender equality, relevance of Women's Day for them

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) In order to celebrate womanhood along with asserting the importance of gender equality, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day every year, and this year the theme is #BreakTheBias.



Female protagonists of TV shows share their views on gender biases and the importance of celebrating womanhood.



'Woh To Hai Albelaa' actress Hiba Nawab shares: "I believe that even though we are living in a male dominant society, a girl can achieve anything if she is determined. I started my journey at a very young age. I come from a small town Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, so this journey was very difficult one for me as a girl, but here the biggest role is of the parents as grown-ups and someone we look up to."



Hiba further adds: "TV is a medium which is also considered as a women oriented platform, which increases our responsibility because the characters we play are seen by the people of all age groups. So it is our duty to always support and promote the right beliefs through our characters."



Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi's role in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' believes in gender equality and how women representation has changed so far in different fields.



"Gender Inequality is a social issue. We cannot have a free and equal society until women enjoy equal rights as men. It is a basic human right, and we all are entitled to it. Over the years, there have been drastic changes with better representation of women in politics, more economic opportunities, and better healthcare across the world. But still, in many regions, women continue to face unfair treatment, which needs to be addressed," she shares.



On the other hand, Disha Parmar of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' thinks it's a great time to be a woman because one has finally got the world listening and taking note of your hard-work and accomplishments.



"In all fields, women everyday are shattering glass-ceilings! Women have got the inherent patience and perseverance to succeed. We just need to really believe in ourselves. While I have tasted success, I believe I have a lot more to do and prove," says the actress.



While Sushmita Mukherjee from 'Dosti Anokhi' says that everyday is women's day.



"Women should be celebrated everyday for pushing boundaries, challenging stereotypes, acknowledging her strength. Every woman has the ability to multitask," she concludes.



