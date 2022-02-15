'Fearful Rahul' distances from campaign in UP, Priyanka leads the charge

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has not stepped in UP so far after two phases of voting in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. The firefighting in UP has been left to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is Incharge in the state.



Though Rahul Gandhi has been named star campaigner in UP elections by the party, but he is keeping safe distance as sources say that party's prospects are not good and the Congress may not win seats as it expects. The party is contesting all the seats in the state for the first time in two decades as it is not in alliance with any political party.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now emerged as the main campaigner for the party in the state and outside UP, however Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to attend the Ravidas Jayanti program in Varanasi on Wednesday but there is no campaign schedule given by the party yet.



However, the Congress sources say that Rahul Gandhi will step in the state after Punjab elections and that the party has high stakes in the state where the Congress is expecting to return to power.



The Congress in 2017 fought elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party but failed miserably and could only win 7 seats and in 2019 even Rahul Gandhi lost election in the state from the home turf of Amethi.



Rahul Gandhi last visited Amethi in December 2021 and participated in a march of Pratigya Yatra along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi said, this is his home, and no one can force him to go out of here.



He first fought elections in 2004 from Amethi and won till 2014 but lost in 2019 to Smriti Irani but won from Wayanad in Kerala.



Rahul Gandhi had said: "The streets of Amethi are the same, but there is anger in the eyes of people against the government. There is still a place for me in my heart. We are still one, against injustice!"



--IANS

miz/skp/