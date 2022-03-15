Father-son duo arrested in Patna for selling liquor

Patna, March 15 (IANS) A father-son duo, involved in supplying liquor illicitly in Patna under the guise of being leaders of the ruling Janata Dal-United, have been arrested and a large amount of liquor seized from their possession, police said on Tuesday.



The arrests were made from the Ramjichak locality under Digha police station.



Digha SHO Raj Kumar Pandey said that the accused Rajkishore Rai, and his son Ram Kumar Rai, were operating from their own house and also put the name plate of Vice President of JD-U's Digha Assembly constituency committee outside.



"A raid was conducted on the direction of Patna SSP M.S. Dhillon on Monday night and we have recovered a huge cache of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) including bottles of Black Dog, Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, 8 PM, Magic Moment etc. Besides, we have also seized a pistol, a rifle, magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition from their possession," Pandey told IANS.



"Rajkishore Rai has a criminal background. He was booked in three cases of murders, under the Explosive Act, the Arms Act and served jail terms in these cases. He is currently on bail," he added.



"Rajkishore Rai was using high-tech modus operandi to contact potential customers. He was using an app called 'Face Time' to contact customers and the latter were placing the orders on the app, followed by home delivery by the agents. The transactions generally were in cash. The accused were always using luxury vehicles for the transportation of liquor. They were also using the name of a political party on the cars as well to avoid arrest," the SHO said.



"During interrogation, they confessed that they have no link with any political party of Bihar. They were just using the name of the party in the house as well as on the vehicles to avoid arrest. The accused also said that they have enmity with neighbours. Hence, they kept firearms for self-protection," he added.



--IANS

ajk/vd