Farmer ends life in TN after finance company seizes tractor for loan default

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) A farmer in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu ended his life after loan agents of a private finance company seized his tractor and insulted him and famil in front of neighbours.



Chinnadurai (23) and his brothers, Suresh 33 and Bhaskaran 28, all farmers in Gingee had bought two tractors by taking a loan of Rs 6.30 lakh from a private finance company.



The family had settled the loan amount for one tractor, while they had sought time for the repayment dues of the second tractor which had mounted to Rs 2 lakh.



However, the agents of the private company did not listen to their plea and seized the tractor. Family members said that other than taking away the tractor, the agents showered abuses at Chinnadurai and family, including women, and this upset him. He committed suicide on Sunday.



The Valathi police in Villupuram district has registered a case against two loan agents, Lingeswaran and Siva, and two others of a private finance company under sections 294(b)( sings, recite or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in and around any public place), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Communist Party of India (Marxist), has come out strongly against the inhuman treatment meted out to the farmer and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to immediately arrest the loan agents.



