Farah Khan: I will challenge KJo to ditch designer outfit and wear normal clothes

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Popular filmmaker Farah Khan is often seen engaging in a fun banter with Karan Johar on his outfits and dressing style.



As she is all set to host the interactive comedy game show 'Khatra Khatra', Farah challenges Karan to come on the show just wearing normal clothes rather than his designer outfits and that too without making faces.



Farah revealed how Karan's out-of-the-world clothes are 'Khatra Khatra' for her.



She exclaimed: "I will challenge Karan to remove all his designer clothes and wear normal clothes for 1 minute without sulking or making faces."



She further added: "Karan Johar will be terrible at the 'Khatra Khatra' games."



'The Khatra Khatra Show' led by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa is starting from March 13 on Voot and Colors.



--IANS

