Farah Khan Ali unveils new pret jewellery label

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANSlife) After a successful launch in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with the prestigious Damas Jewellery Group last year, Farah Khan Ali is ready to unveil her new pret label "Farah Khan Atelier"





The pieces are for the the woman who wants her everyday jewels to reflect her personality. They compliment her innate sense of style, balance and harmony. Embark on a whimsical new adventure with Farah Khan Atelier's four new collections, where each finely crafted piece of jewellery has a story to tell - embellished with a narrative that resonates with you and is an ultimate representation of your style and taste!



The brand campaigns feature's sister Sussanne Khan and Amyra Dastur, women who have carved a special space for themselves in their respective fields. "Sussanne and Amyra are the perfect muses for Farah Khan Atelier as they embody the values of substance blended with compassion and style with individuality. An empowering combination that serves to inspire others as well," said the designer.



Creating each collection to celebrate living the moment of life as a gift to oneself, Farah added, "I have always believed that jewels should be worn more often because they remind you of happy moments in your life. A piece of jewellery is more than just jewellery. It is memories attached to the ones we love. Wanting to reach out to more people who believe in celebrating life as much as I do, I decided to launch Farah Khan Atelier, a brand of premium jewellery that celebrates the finest gems of the human spirit - love, faith and resilience."



"To live is a miracle and we need to celebrate that fact of life. With Farah Khan Atelier, I bring you 28 years of my experience in creating joyous moments and I give you jewels that will make you feel alive and offer you an unparalleled experience of the finest in design, quality, style and finish," said the celebrated designer.



