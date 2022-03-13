Fancied players stick to form in qualifiers of KSLTA ITF Open

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Almost all the fancied players advanced to the second round of qualifying without much difficulty in the US$ 15000 KSLTA-ITF Open that kicked off here on Sunday. The only seed to succumb was 16th seed Lakshit Sood who lost 6-7(3), 2-6 to fellow Indian Tushar Madan.



The top seed in the qualifying draw -- Dev Javia of India won against his compatriot 7-5, 6-2 while second seed Daisuke Sumiza of Japan quelled the challenge of Chandril Sood in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Third-seeded Englishman Alexis Canter beat Vivek Gautam of India 6-2, 6-2 while in an all Indian affair, fourth seed Ishaque Iqbal overcame Shahbaaz Khan 6-4, 6-3.



Bharath Nishok Kumaran, seeded 10th, was stretched by countrymate Fardeen Qamar before prevailing 3-6, 6-1, 13-11.



Local lads Suraj Prabodh, Adil Kalyanpuri and Rishi Reddy also advanced to the second round with convincing wins over their rivals.



While Suraj prevailed over Sri Lankan Chathurya Nilaweera 6-4, 6-2, Adil breezed past Worovin Kumthonkittikul of Thailand 6-1, 6-2. Rishi overcame Egypt's Akram El Sallaly 6-3, 7-5. Earlier, U-18 National champion Karan Singh took just about 48 minutes to oust another Sri Lankan Thehan Sanjaya Wijemanne 6-1, 6-0 in the shortest match of the day.



Results:



Men's singles (qualifying Round-1): 1-Dev Javia (IND) bt WC-Arnav Pathange (IND) 7-5, 6-2; 13-Karan Singh (IND) bt WC-Thehan Sanjaya Wijemanne (SL) 6-1, 6-0; 10-Bharath Nishok Kumaran (IND) bt Fardeen Qamar (IND) 3-6, 6-1, 13-11; 2-Daisuke Sumiza Wa (JPN) bt Chandril Sood (IND) 6-1, 6-1; 15-Kent Tagashira (JPN) bt Gokul Suresh (IND) 6-4, 6-3; Tushar Madan (IND) bt 16-Lakshit Sood (IND) 7-6 (3), 6-2; 3-Alexis Canter (GBR) bt WC-Vivek Gautam (IND) 6-2, 6-2; 5-Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) bt Yash Chaurasia (IND) 6-4, 7-5; 11-Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) bt Josh Reid (AUS) 6-0, 6-3; 6-Rishi Reddy (IND) VS. Akram El Sallaly (EGY) 6-3, 7-5; 14-Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (IND) bt WC-Kavan Somu Kumar (IND) 6-0, 6-2; 7-Adil Kalyanpuri (IND) bt Worovin Kumthonkittikul (THA) 6-1, 6-2; 4-Ishaque Iqbal (IND) bt Shahbaaz Khan (IND) 6-4, 6-3; 8-Paras Dahiya (IND) bt Vinayak Sharma Kaza (IND) 6-2, 6-4; 12-Lohithaksha Bathrinath (IND) bt WC-Ronin Lotlikar (IND) 6-4, 6-2; 9-Suraj Prabodh (IND) bt WC-Chathurya Nilaweera (SL) 6-4, 6-2.



--IANS



bsk