'Family Pack' team thanks audiences for movie's success

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Celebrating the success and positive response to Kannada movie 'Family Pack', director Arjun Kumar S, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and legendary actor Rangayana Raghu expressed their gratitude to audiences.



"Family Pack is one of the most important films for all of us. What is even more encouraging as a producer is the fact that the audiences and fans at large in India and beyond are showering our movie with love and appreciation.



"This is not just delightful for me personally, but for the entire cast and crew of 'Family Pack', in addition to the team at PRK Productions for accomplishing this milestone. Our constant endeavour remains to push the cinematic envelope further and continue to create such compelling content", said Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.



Prime Video had released the Kannada comedy drama produced by PRK Productions featuring Rangayana Raghu, Likith Shetty, Amrutha Iyengar, exclusively for audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories in February 17.



'Family Pack' opened to an enthusiastic response from audiences who lapped up the movie described as one of the best fun entertainers of the year. Veteran actor Rangayana Raghu, who essays the role of a ghost in the movie, has won applause from critics, and audiences alike for his seamless timing and punch lines.



"Nothing is more important than the audiences who take out time to watch the content we create. As an actor, it is a matter of absolute bliss to acknowledge the love coming in from audiences appreciating the film. I would like to thank each and every person who have been supporting us from the start", said Rangayana Raghu.



For director Arjun Kumar, 'Family Pack' is his second movie after 'Sankashtakara Ganapati' which had also done well.



"The best award that any director can ask for is a round of applause from the audiences. We create a film so that the audiences can have a gala time and entertainment while watching it. So when they come back and say that they have loved the film, it is truly satisfying and overwhelming. This is the result of hardwork of the entire cast and crew of Family Pack", said Arjun Kumar.



'Family Pack' is a part of Prime Video's recent multi-film announcement with PRK Productions which is streaming exclusively for Prime Members worldwide. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away last year.



--IANS

pvn/kr

