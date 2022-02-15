'Family Pack' is the most important film of my career: Amrutha Iyengar

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) With Kannada movie 'Family Pack' all set for release with its OTT premiere on February 17, actress Amrutha Iyengar has turned the latest talk of the town.



Amrutha who is playing the female lead in the comedy-romance, is the love interest to actor Likith Shetty's character.



"I couldn't be any happier to be a part of Family Pack and play such an interesting character, a role that I've never done before. The movie is an out and out family entertainer and with the blessings of Sri Puneeth Rajkumar, we are all excited to bring laughs and smiles to your faces. Special thanks to PRK Productions for placing their faith and confidence on me for this project", said Amrutha.



'Family Pack' is a part of Prime Video's recent multi-film announcement with PRK Productions which will be available exclusively for Prime members worldwide. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution to cinema stands unmatched.



Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead.



--IANS

pvn/kr

