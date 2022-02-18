'Family Pack' actors, director reveal guiding forces in their lives

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Taking from the essence of 'Family Pack', the actors and the director of the Kannada comedy film recently spoke about instances from their lives wherein they closely felt the presence of the guiding forces in their lives.



For actor Likith Shetty, the guiding force in his life is the actor's father, as he said, "I think the guiding ghost in my life is my father. Because we share a lovely relationship and he always keeps pushing me. Anything I am doing, he always makes sure that he is aware of it."



The film's director Arjun Kumar revealed that he has many of them in his life both in personal and professional capacity, "I have many Guiding Guides in my life (sic). The first one is of course my parents. And from the film industry, right from the directors to the supporting artists. They are all very experienced and know how to convey their ideas. They kept on telling me, 'Let's just go ahead with the shoot and you don't worry about anything,' so in this way they are very good guides for me."



The film's concept of guiding ghosts has largely clicked with the audience bringing out an aspirational value.



Veteran actor Rangayana Raghu mentioned that narrating about ghosts comes with a sense of inspiration, "For me, people narrating about ghosts itself is an inspiration. I was born in a small village in Pavagada, Tumakuru district in Karnataka. It's in the interiors of Karnataka. People in our town express their real-life experiences."



"When I went to America, someone narrated his experience to me. That means even in America people experience ghosts, not only in India alone. I have a realistic approach to such stories'", he further said.



'Family Pack', produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and starring Likith Shetty, Amruta Iyengar, and Rangayana Raghu, is currently available to stream on Prime Video.



