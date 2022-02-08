Fake Covid testing lab busted in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 8 (IANS) The joint team of Chief Minister Flying Squad Gurugram, Health and Drugs Control Department, on Tuesday busted a fake diagnostic lab allegedly providing fraudulent Covid report for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.



On information through a reliable source, the CM flying wing raided SRL Diagnostic Lab which was running at House No NR-24, Ground Floor, Nathupur Road, DLF Phase-3, Gurugram. It used to provide "desired" Covid reports to customers.



The lab was owned by Anuj Sharma on a monthly rent of Rs 18,000 for about 5 months.



The Police have nabbed an accused Sanjeev (22), a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi and lab operator from the spot while Anuj Sharma was not found on the spot.



Police have seized Rs 12,500, fake Covid reports, laptop, printer, a rubber stamp, mobile and other documents from the spot.



Haresh, head of the raiding team, said they got information about the lab which was running the racket for the past five months and took action. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the DLF Phase-3 police station.



