Faheem tests positive for Covid-19, ruled out of 2nd Test against Australia

Karachi, March 9 (IANS) Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf on Wednesday was ruled out of the second Test against Australia, beginning here on Saturday, after he tested positive for Covid-19.



Faheem tested positive on arrival at the team hotel in Karachi and will now be placed in isolation for the next five days. Pakistan will take a call in due course on whether they need to replace him - given they are already traveling with a couple of replacement players in the squad.



The 28-year old Ashraf had also missed the first Test in Rawalpindi due to a hamstring injury, which he picked towards the end of the PSL season with Islamabad United.



Pakistan called up Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah in the first Test to cover for the absences of Faheem and Hasan Ali - the latter missed out because of an adductor strain, also picked up during the PSL. Both Iftikhar and Naseem played in the first match but Pakistan are confident that Hasan will be fit for the second Test, an ESPNcricinfo report said.



Meanwhile, the rest of Pakistan's squad returned negative tests, which also means that Haris Rauf, who missed the first Test after testing positive for Covid-19, is back in contention for selection.



