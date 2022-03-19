Factory manufacturing fake Beedis busted in Delhi, 1 held

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Police has busted a manufacturing unit in the national capital that prepared duplicate Beedis (Indian made tobacco product) of reputed brands and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Saturday.



The accused was identified as Mallu (35), a resident of Tokari Mohalla Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi.



Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint under sections 103 and 104 of Trade Mark Act and section 63 and 65 of the Copy Right Act was registered on March 15 at the Bara Hindu Rao police station by an authorised Representative of Shiv Biri Co Ltd.



"After registration of the case, a police team rushed to the spot and a raid was conducted at the said manufacturing unit," the DCP said.



During the raid, duplicate products of Shiv Biri Co Ltd and also manufacturing units were found. The police seized all the material and arrested the accused after completing all legal formalities.



During interrogation, the accused Mallu disclosed that he is working for his owner Mustaq and they both used to manufacture duplicate Beedis in the name of branded companies through their labourers. The accused further disclosed that he and his associate Mustaq used to bring the raw material for making Beedi i.e. leaves and its powder etc from various parts of West Bengal.



"They used to arrange duplicate rappers from the printing press and later wrap the Beedis in duplicate rappers in the name of "Shiv Biri" and pack the same in bundles. Later, they used to sell it to the vendors of local markets and also supply the same in Kharkhoda, Haryana etc for easy profit," the senior official informed.



In the said raid, the police have recovered 10 cartons of loose Biri, 5 cartons of loose rappers of Shiv Biri and 8 cartons of ready Shiv Biri counterfeit.



