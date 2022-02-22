'FIR' director Manu Anand has fanboy moment with mentor Gautham Menon

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Director Manu Anand, whose recently released film 'FIR' starring Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead, emerged a success, has finally realised his dream of getting a picture clicked with his mentor and idol director Gautham Vasudev Menon.



Posting the picture clicked with Gautham on his Instagram timeline, Manu Anand wrote a piece titled "The Picture I wanted".



Manu said, "Eight years that I worked for Gautham sir, I saw thousands of people (fans, cast, crew and our team) go up to him and ask for a picture. But I never did. I wanted to have first done something worthwhile before getting that picture.



"I set myself a goal to first make a good film and let that be a success; and only then, I would go to sir and voluntarily ask for a picture with him. This is that picture! This is not just a picture for me but a sign that I made it to my first goal as a Director.



"A sign of progression in career. Thank you Gautham Vasudev Menon sir for inspiring me. Thank you Preethi Srivijayan for giving me access and clicking the picture," he wrote.



