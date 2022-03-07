FIR against UP 'teacher' working on fake documents

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 7 (IANS) After 16 years of service, a man working in the primary education department has been terminated because his documents were found to be fake.



The man was working as principal in a primary school in the Madanpura block of Firozabad district.



The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has ordered an FIR against the fake teacher.



According to official sources, the matter came to light during an investigation of the UP STF on appointments of teachers in the primary education department.



The accused had secured the job by presenting himself as 'Devendra Kumar'. He had produced fake documents of a government primary school teacher with the same name posted in Hathras district.



When the STF investigation began, the fake teacher tried to resign from the duty.



BSA Anjali Agarwal said, "In 2006, Devendra Kumar had secured a job on the basis of the fake documents of another teacher with the same name. Notices were issued to him thrice, but he did not appear to offer clarification. He has been terminated from service. An FIR will be registered against him. Besides, a process to recover the salary he took for 16 years from the department has also been initiated."



Following orders of the state government, UP STF had started investigating human resource data of the primary education department on an online portal. So far, three cases have surfaced in Firozabad district where people managed to get a government teacher job on the basis of fake documents.



