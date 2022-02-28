FIDE condemns Russia, cancels sponsorship deals with Russian, Belarusian firms

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich-headed International Chess Federation (FIDE) has condemned the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.



At an extraordinary meeting of the FIDE Council on Sunday, the chess body announced the termination of all existing sponsorship agreements with any Belarusian and Russian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies and will not enter into new sponsorship agreements with any such companies.



The FIDE also said it condemns any public statement from any member of the chess community which supports unjustified military action and brings the case of chess grandmasters Sergey Karjakin and Sergey Shipov to the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission.



In a statement issued, the international chess body expressing its grave concern about the military action started by Russia in Ukraine said, "FIDE stands united against wars as well as condemns any use of military means to resolve political conflicts.



"No official FIDE chess competitions and events will be held in Russia and Belarus," FIDE added.



In line with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) call, the FIDE Council also decided not to display/fly the Russian and Belarusian national flag or their anthem be played in all FIDE-rated international chess events.



Instead, the national chess federation's flag or the official symbol/logo shall be used.



According to FIDE Council, a simplified procedure for performing under the FIDE flag would be followed where it is crucial for the players or any other chess officials under the current geopolitical situation.



"In order to safeguard FIDE from reputational, financial, and any other possible risks, FIDE terminates all existing sponsorship agreements with any Belarusian and Russian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies and will not enter into new sponsorship agreements with any such companies," FIDE said.



The FIDE Council reaffirmed the FIDE Congress dates, welcomed the AICF's bid to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, and suggested 10 days for other bids.



The FIDE Council suggested that regardless of the organisation of the Chess Olympiad 2022, FIDE will organise the annual FIDE Congress during the previously planned dates -- from July 27 till August 2, 2022. with the election date on August 1.



The preference is to combine the FIDE Congress with the Chess Olympiad 2022.



However, consultations with the potential organisers of the Chess Olympiad 2022 will be carried out and adjustment of the FIDE Congress dates is possible if it does not imply a notable delay of elections.



The FIDE Council confirmed that the continental elections shall be organised within their constitutional terms.



