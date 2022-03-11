FB rolls out new tools for Group admins to reduce misinformation

San Francisco, March 11 (IANS) Meta-owned Facebook has added new features for Groups admins to curb the amount of misinformation shared among group members.



The company said that they have added more features for Facebook group admins -- such as the ability to automatically decline incoming posts that have been identified as containing false information by third-party fact-checkers.



"...we are announcing new features to help Facebook group admins keep their groups safe and healthy, reduce misinformation, and to make it easier for them to manage and grow their groups with relevant audiences," the company said in a blogpost.



These new tools will help admins prevent the spread of misinformation and manage interactions in their group by adding the ability through Admin Assist to automatically decline incoming posts that have been identified as containing false information.



Incoming posts that contain content rated by third-party fact-checkers as false are declined before they are seen in the group, which helps reduce the visibility of misinformation.



Expanding the functionality of "mute" and updating it to "suspend," so admins and moderators can temporarily suspend group members and participants from posting, commenting, reacting, participating in a group chat, and creating or entering a Room in a group.



