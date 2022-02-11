F1 extends contract with Bahrain until 2036

Bahrain, Feb 11 (IANS) Formula 1 will continue to race in Bahrain until at least the year 2036, following an extension of the contract with the races promoter, the Bahrain International Circuit.



The Sakhir-based circuit first hosted Formula 1 back in 2004, and has provided some beautiful racing action over the years. The Bahrain International Circuit will also hold the 2022 Official Pre-Season Test, as well as the opening race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 18-20.



Speaking of the contract renewal, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said, "I am delighted we will be racing at the Bahrain International Circuit until 2036 where more incredible racing and excitement will be on show to thrill our fans. Since 2004 we have had some fantastic races in Sakhir and we cannot wait to be back there for the start of the 2022 championship as we begin a new era for the sport."



"After 18 years of F1 racing, we are proud to have played a part in F1's rich history and we now looking forward to continuing to build on that heritage well into the future. The growth and interest in Motorsport in Bahrain and the Middle East has significant momentum, with a new generation of fans embracing our great sport and we look forward to continuing that progress," Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit.



--IANS



