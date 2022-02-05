Expectations surrounding Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan's collaboration

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) If the ongoing buzz in Tollywood is to be believed, Pawan Kalyan is set to join hands with his niece, actor Sai Dharam Tej for an interesting project.



It is reported that the duo is considered to act in the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie 'Vinodhaya Sitham'.



If the rumours are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan, who was impressed after watching Samuthirakhani's directorial 'Vinodhaya Sitham', had expressed his desire to act in the remake of the movie.



If the project gets materialised, Sai Dharam Tej is considered as one of the lead pairs alongside Pawan Kalyan, who would act in the Telugu remake of 'Vinodhaya Sitham'.



Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the role of Thambiramaiah.



Featuring Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth in the lead roles, the movie 'Vinodhaya Sitham' is a tale that revolves around the death of a man who is self-centered and dominating.



However, upon his request, he is granted 90 more days to live to make things right.



'Vinodhaya Sitham' was released last year.



