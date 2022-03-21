Ex-S.Korean President could leave hospital this week: Aide

Seoul, March 21 (IANS) Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye could be discharged from the hospital as early as Thursday, an aide said on Monday.



"The discharge date will be determined after the examination tomorrow morning," the aide told Yonhap News Agency.



"It will likely be between Thursday and Saturday."



After the discharge, Park is expected to head directly to a new residence in her hometown of Daegu.



She has been staying in a hospital in Seoul for treatment even after she was set free under the presidential pardon in December.



Park completed her address change to the new residence in Daegu on March 2, and workers were seen moving a load of items from the house two days later, prompting speculation that her discharge is imminent.



The political community has been watching Park's move closely, as she previously said she could release a public message upon her discharge.



In particular, observers are keeping an eye on whether Park will mention President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in her message.



Yoon, a former prosecutor, headed the investigation of Park's corruption scandal that eventually led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment in 2017.



Park, who received a combined 22-year prison sentence, served four years and nine months in prison before the pardon.



Observers speculate that Yoon may visit Park's new home in Daegu before his inauguration in May.



--IANS

ksk/