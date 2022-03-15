Ex-MP Vijay Goel's mobile snatched, recovered within 4 hours

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel's mobile phone was snatched while he was travelling in a car in the national capital and recovered within four hours, an official said on Tuesday.



The accused was identified as Sajan (22), a resident of Daryaganj in north Delhi.



Furnishing details, DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on Monday when the former parliamentarian was coming from the Daryaganj side towards Red Fort through upper Subhash Marg.



"Around 6.45 p.m. their Ertiga car reached near the Metro station Jama Masjid Gate No-4, one boy wearing a blue shirt and white cap came to him and snatched his mobile phone make -- Samsung Galaxy-9 -- from his hand and ran away," Kalsi said.



Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 356, 379 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.



During the course of investigation, the police team examined more than 100 CCTV cameras and an outline of the snatcher was confirmed and subsequently apprehended.



When questioned, the accused disclosed that he had sold the mobile to one person for Rs 2,200, after which the police recovered the mobile phone from the person.



"The snatched mobile phone was recovered around 10.30 p.m.," the DCP told IANS.



The police have also recovered the clothes worn by the snatcher at the time of the incident.



