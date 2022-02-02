Ex-MP Nilesh Rane booked for 'misbehaving' with Maha cops

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Feb 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra Police have booked former MP Nilesh Rane, the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, for alleged 'misbehaviour' with the police a day before in the Sindhudurg Court premises, officials said here on Wednesday.



Among other things, he and at least four others have been slapped with charges for arguing with the police, illegal gathering in the court precincts, violating prohibitory orders, and disturbing peace in a public place.



The Sindhudurgnagari Police Station at Orose late on Tuesday booked Rane and others hours after they reached the court with many supporters when the Sindhudurg Court Additional Sessions Judge R.B. Rote was hearing the bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane in an attempt to murder case.



The police had reached the court in riot gear and managed to evacuate scores of supporters of the Rane siblings after the court rejected Nitesh Rane's regular bail plea.



Shiv Sena MLA from Kudal-Malvan constituency, Vaibhav Naik also shot off a letter to the District Superintendent of Police saying Nilesh Rane and over two dozen of his supporters had gathered at the courtroom around 3 p.m. Tuesday.



Contending that they had prevented public servants from doing their duty and abused the police, a probe should be conducted and action must be taken against the accused.



--IANS

qn/dpb

