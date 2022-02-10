Ex-IAF pilot murder case: K'taka Police arrest servant

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have cracked the double murder case of former Indian Air Force pilot and his wife at their villa and arrested their 23-year-old servant. A manhunt has been launched for another accused, who is a relative of the servant, police said on Thursday.



Former Indian Air Force pilot Raghurajan (70) and his wife Asha (63), both from Chennai, were found murdered in their villa inside the Eagleton Resort at Bidadi in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday. The arrested person has been identified as Jogindar Yadav from Bihar. The accused had bludgeoned the heads of the victims with a hammer while they were asleep.



The police have launched a hunt for his relative Ravindra Yadav, who joined hands to kill the elderly couple. The accused has confessed that he committed the murder to make money and lead luxurious life. The police have recovered Rs 56,000 from the accused.



The accused Jogindar Yadav attempted to transfer the money from Raghurajan's mobile. Raghurajan, who retired as a wing commander in the Indian Air Force five years ago, was settled in the villa. The couple stayed alone in the villa as their two sons worked in New Delhi, police said.



Accused Jogindar was hired to look after the pet dog and household chores. The incident came to light after the son called up the security of the resort on Tuesday as his parents didn't receive calls from Monday night.



When the security guard went to the villa, the accused Jogindar maintained that the elderly couple had gone to Bengaluru early in the morning. When the same was informed to the couple's son, he didn't believe it and asked the security guard to check. When security guards went inside the house, they found the couple in a pool of blood. The guards also informed the police that they saw another man with the accused. .



