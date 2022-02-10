Ex-Delhi Police Spl Commissioner appointed Mizoram DGP

Feb 10 (IANS) Senior Indian Police Service officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava, who earlier held several important posts of Delhi Police, has taken over the charge of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.



Srivastava, a 1995 batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, who held the post of Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing under Delhi Police, was transferred by the Union Home Ministry as DGP of Mizoram Police.



Srivastava, who also held important positions of Arunachal Pradesh Police, replaced S.B.K. Singh, who has been transferred to Delhi.



The new Mizoram police chief separately met Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Home minister Lalchamliana at their respective offices.



The Governor while talking to him, said that even though Mizoram is one of the most peaceful states in the country, its strategic location by way of sharing international borders with two countries, Myanmar and Bangladesh, accords it a unique geo-political significance.



"The Governor also mentioned that police forces of the state share cordial working relationships and close cooperation with the border guarding forces - Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force," an official release said on Thursday.



The DGP told the Governor that his stint in Arunachal Pradesh would help him in his job of administering the police force in Mizoram.



