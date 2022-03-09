Ex-Brazil midfielder Menezes takes charge of the national U-20 side

Rio de Janeiro, March 8 (IANS) Former Brazil international midfielder Ramon Menezes has been appointed coach of Brazil's national under-20 team, the South American country's football confederation said on Monday.



The 49-year-old replaces Andre Jardine, who departed last month to assume the head coaching role at Mexico's Atletico San Luis.



"This is a challenge that I'm ready for," Menezes said. "I've been following young players for a few years now so I know this generation well. It's always an honour to be part of a Brazil team."



Ramon, who was capped six times for Brazil in the early 2000s, has had spells in charge of Vasco da Gama and Vitoria -- among other clubs -- since turning to coach in 2013.



One of his top priorities will be to prepare his new squad for next year's South American championship.



--IANS



bsk