Ex-BJP leader's son killed in attack

Kanpur Dehat, March 6 (IANS) The son of a former Bhartiya Janata Party district president died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people, mostly women, in the Pukhrayan area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district.



Police sources said that Ambresh a.k.a. Muni, son of former BJP district president Rajesh Tiwari, was going on a bike with his friend towards the Saghan Kshetra Vikas Samiti area late on Saturday evening.



On the way, he came across some locals, who were trying to encroach upon the land of the Samiti by raising temporary structures.



"When he tried to stop them from doing so, the group attacked him with bricks and stones, due to which Ambresh suffered serious injuries.



"Fearing more trouble, his companion fled from the spot and soon informed his family members about the incident," said the police.



After this, Ambresh's family members reached the spot and took him to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared brought dead.



The family members and BJP activists reached the outpost and created a ruckus demanding the arrest of the accused.



Circle Officer Prabhat Kumar Singh pacified the people and said that "action will be taken on the basis of a complaint".



--IANS

amita/ksk/







