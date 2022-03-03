Everyone will be wanting him to get hundred in his 100th Test: Gavaskar on Kohli

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said everyone in the country will be wanting batter Virat Kohli to hit a century in his 100th Test.



As hosts India gears up to take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, Kohli will achieve the feat of featuring in 100 matches in the longest format of the game.



"Whether Kohli is fielding or going out to bat, the crowd will lift him up. That is what crowds do, especially when it is a home crowd. Everyone will be wanting him to get a hundred in his 100th Test. His has been an incredible journey, I remember him making his debut in the West Indies in 2011, even there you could see a fire in him," Gavaskar said in a video posted on the BCCI Twitter.



Gavaskar then recalled the feeling a cricketer gets ahead of his 100th Test. The former skipper said playing 100th Test for your country means you have been a successful player.



"Playing the 100th Test for your country is an incredible feeling, all of us when we were kids playing in the compounds of our house, we dream of playing for India. After playing for the country and you come to your 100th Test, it is an incredible feeling," said Gavaskar.



"Reaching the 100th Test means you have played for the country very successfully. It's a feeling where so many thoughts come into your mind. No carrier will be smooth, there will be highs and lows. How you cope with the highs, how you cope with the lows those are the things that go through your mind on the eve of the match," he added.



Meanwhile, ahead of his 100th Test, Kohli on Thursday expressed excitement on taking the field for the "big day" and a "special" match against Sri Lanka.



Kohli cannot wait to get the first Test against Sri Lanka started. The 33-year-old cricketer on Thursday shared a post in which he can be seen gearing up for the game.



"Very grateful for the journey so far. A big day and a special test match. Can't wait to get this started," Kohli wrote on KOO.



Kohli, who had stepped down as India's Test skipper earlier this year, holds the record for most Test appearances as India's Test skipper (68).



--IANS

cs