Every Test match is important because of the WTC points: Mayank Agarwal

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) India opener Mayank Agarwal feels that every Test match has become important because of the involvement of World Test Championship (WTC) points.



In the current 2021-23 WTC cycle, India are ranked fifth in the table with 49.07 percentage while collecting 53 points. Agarwal will be a part of the 18-member squad which will face Sri Lanka in the Tests at Mohali (March 4-8) and Bengaluru (March 12-16).



"I am very excited to be part of the squad and part of the Indian Test team. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team's success. Every Test series is of utmost importance because of the World Test Championship. Each Test carries points. The collective thinking of our team is to pick up a win in every match that we play and try to get the maximum points we can from all the Test matches," said Agarwal in a release.



Though Agarwal has been an opener for the majority of his 19-match Test career, he isn't shy of batting in the lower-order if the team requires him to do so. "The role of an opener is key in Test cricket because, in a five-day game, it is the openers who set up the day for the batters to follow. It's something that I have done all my life. I really enjoy doing that. With that being said, I don't just always want to open the batting. I am also comfortable batting at any position the team wants me to bat, at any given situation."



Agarwal, 31, is aware of the challenge coming from Sri Lanka bowling attack and is firmly focused on giving India a good start at the top. "In India, as an opening batsman, you still have to be very good in facing the spin. Personally, it does not faze me if you open the bowling with spin or pace. We have grown up playing spin all our lives. Personally, my mindset would not change much."



"I would look to do what an opener sets out to do. Give a good start, set up the scores for the team and make it count. One of the advantages the openers have, with all the difficulties that come their way, is that they have the opportunity to score big runs."



After the Tests against Sri Lanka, Agarwal will be seen in action for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Agarwal, alongside left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, were the players retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL Mega Auction.



"I believe, as a Punjab Kings player who has been retained, we did really well at the auction. I have always played any tournament to win and that's the same goal for me in the IPL. I will go into the IPL 2022 to win it for Punjab Kings, as I have always done every season that I have been part of the franchise," stated Agarwal.



Agarwal signed off by saying he is not losing sleep over making the cut for the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. "I am not thinking too much about the selection in the India T20 squad for the T20 World Cup this year. My thought process is to play well, put in the performances, make sure my team wins, and hope for the best. Whatever happens after that, is okay with me."



--IANS

--nr