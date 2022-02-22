Esha Deol joins Suniel Shetty in noir action thriller series 'Invisible Woman'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol has been roped in to star alongside actor Suniel Shetty in the upcoming noir action thriller series 'Invisible Woman'



Esha says, "A project like this is truly fantastic. It explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics. And to work with Suniel Anna again is an absolute delight . Shooting has begun and it feels just great "



The other actors in the series are Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.



Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films, Saregama India adds, "We are just thrilled to have Esha on board and to have her join an amazing assembly of actors for our very first series. We needed someone like her to add another layer of talent to the ensemble and everybody is excited to have her aboard."



The series is by Yoodlee, which also has an interesting slate for 2022.



It is all set to bring director-actor duo of Simerijit Singh and Amarinder Gill reuniting for their next untitled Punjabi film and Nivin Pauly's next Malayalam film 'Padavettu'.



The production house recently announced a fictional series based on Kamal Amrohi's and Meena Kumari's legendary love story during the making of the epic 'Pakeezah' which is slated to go on floors in 2023.



