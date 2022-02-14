Erratic weather in J&K, Ladakh for next 48 hours

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Weather remained fair and generally sunny in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the MeT department forecast erratic weather during the next 48 hours.



A MeT department statement said: "Weather likely to remain erratic (generally cloudy and sunshine at times) during February 15 to 21 with possibility of brief spell of light rain/snow (over higher reaches) at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir during February 15 (night), 16, 18 and 19.



"There is no forecast of any major rain/snow for next 10 days."



Srinagar had 1.4, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 18.0, Leh minus 11.2 and Kargil minus 15.2 as the minimum temperature.



Jammu city had 9.3, Katra 8.4, Batote 2.9, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 1.8 as the minimum.



