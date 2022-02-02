Equity markets open on positive note a day after Budget

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) A day after the union budget for 2022-23 was presented, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.



The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,293.44 points and touched a high of 59,441.72 points. The Sensex touched a low of 59,193.05 points.



The Sensex had previously closed at 58,862.57 points.



The Sensex is trading at 59,405.48 points up by 542.91 points or 0.92 per cent.



On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,706.20 points after closing at 17,576.85 points.



The Nifty is trading at 17,719.55 points in the morning.



--IANS

vj/skp